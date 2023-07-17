FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — The City of Frederick’s Mayor’s Office announced a new Frederick County Public Libraries branch will be built at Hillcrest Park, making it the first-ever library on the west side of the city.

County Executive Jessica Fitzwater and Mayor Michael O’Connor signed an agreement on July 17 to transfer the four-acre park to Frederick County to construct the library.

“Community members told us they wanted a library close to their homes, schools and parks, and this location meets all those needs,” Fitzwater said in a press release. “Public input will continue to play a role, helping to shape the library’s design. I am grateful for our strong partnership with the City. We serve our residents best when we work together to find solutions.”

A community meeting will be held on Aug. 14 at 6 p.m. at Hillcrest Elementary School to share information on the project’s timing and how people can give input on the library’s design.