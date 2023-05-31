FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — 15-year-old Limber Lopez Funez was found dead in the area of Gambrill State Park on April 24, now five people have been charged with his murder.

Family members of Lopez reported him missing on February 25, a search was commenced the same day. The next day, detectives found signs of a severe assault near Orchard Way.

During the course of the investigation detectives determined that Lopez had likely been in the area of Gambrill State Park. Upon searching the area they found his remains.

Detectives say they were able to collect digital, video, and forensic evidence from the area which led them to arrest five people.

Alexis Alfredo Ayala Lopez, Jose Roberto Ramos Lopez, Ismael Lopez Lopez, Elmer Bladimir Reyes Reyes, and Ismael Ivan Rivera Canales were apprehended by the Frederick Police Department with the help of the FBI and United States Marshals.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Chief Lando of the Frederick Police Department had the following to say: “On behalf of the entire team at FPD, our hearts go out to the victim’s family. While we know it will not bring Limber back, we hope the arrests in this case will offer some closure to the Lopez Funez family.”