FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now)–Father Leo Patalinghug said he wanted to combine his two favorite things, his faith, and food to help bring together the community and gives jobs to those who are returning citizens.

“They don’t always feel welcomed at the table so I’m giving them a privileged place as a server but also a companion,” said Father Patalinghug.

Father Patalinghug started Placing Grace & Grub at the beginning of the pandemic. He teaches different types of food-service-related skills to return citizens including inmates and veterans.

“From food prep to the serving to the cooking and obviously the cleaning but also just the service of what we do,” said Father Patalinghug.

He spoke to students at Frederick Community College. Student Ana Zuibeta-Bera attended the lecture and loved his message.

“I think it’s important to give everyone an equal opportunity and I think it’s really just God’s work that he’s doing,” said Zuibeta-Bera.

“It sort of hits home for me because I have family members who are incarcerated at the moment so knowing somebody now an organization I can tell my family about,” said Admissions Counselor Micah Forrest.

Sharron Coleman, Assistant Manager on the food truck said it’s wonderful the priest shows grace and offers second chances.

“I come from a family that’s not perfect so that’s the opportunity we don’t often get. The fact that he’s taking his time and he does that is amazing,” said Coleman.

“It feels great being able to give them some kids of inspiration, hope, and structure, responsibilities, which in turn will give them more structure,” said Freelance Chef Krista Bruno.

“You can help anybody in the small things and with huge things. Like picking up a pencil for someone or giving somebody an eraser to use and helping inmates and just doing little things to help the community and to help each other and to build each other up,” FCC student Ruiz-Smith said.