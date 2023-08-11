FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — Shoppers in Frederick will have the opportunity to give back and make a difference in the county.

It’s a part of the first annual, “For Frederick Week” hosted by Collective Church, which targets food insecurity in Frederick County.

On Friday, the organization hosted its 9th event of the week where volunteers put food and uplifting notes inside of children’s bookbags.

Shoppers will be able to buy food and hygiene items at the Weis on Prospect Boulevard in Frederick during the grocery store buyout.

“As the city grows and our church grows, we realize our impact had to be bigger,” said Michael Bartlett, lead pastor of Collective Church.

Last year, Collective Church donated 22,000 pounds of food through the grocery store buyout, something the organization has been doing since 2019.

The event will benefit several organizations including the Frederick Rescue Mission, Frederick Housing and Human Services, Blessings in a Backpack, CareNet Pregnancy Center and The Freedom Center.

“Right now, it’s harder to get food than ever, especially in the summer,” Brian Bateman, communications manager of the Frederick Rescue Mission, said. “Our donations are down and this is a huge help and the time we need it.”

The grocery store buyout is the final event of the week and will be on Sunday, Aug. 13 from 8 a.m. until noon.