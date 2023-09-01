FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office, Frederick Police Department, and Frederick County Public School System (FCPS) conducted K-9 sweeps to check for drugs and other contraband on school property.

Officials say it’s a proactive measure to prevent these things from getting inside of schools.

According to Scott Blundell, the director of Safety and Emergency Management Department for FCPS, sweeps like these are done at random.

“These dogs are specially trained for illegal substances, narcotics, explosives, weapons,” Blundell said.

No drugs were found at either Governor Thomas Johnson, Frederick, or Tuscarora high schools.

“At the beginning of the 2022, 23 school year, our Superintendent, Dr. Cheryl Dyson, established policies that speak to student and staff welfare and safety and the safety and emergency management team,” Blundell said.

Recent data from the National Institute of Drug Abuse, shows nearly a quarter of American high school students use at least one type of illicit drug.

“If K-9’s alert to substances or prohibited items, law enforcement representatives will work with FCPS to address the situation immediately,” Frederick County Sheriff’s Office told DC News Now in a statement.

Agencies will continue to conduct K-9 sweeps throughout all FCPS high schools throughout the remainder of the school year.