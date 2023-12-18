FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — It was a normal work day for Teresa Six when she got a concerning call from her daughter saying her family home was on fire.

“I was like, ‘Am I going to walk down to anything? Is anything going to be left?'” Six said. “We were very fortunate and everybody got out of the house.”

Fire officials say the fire started in the bathroom from a small electric space heater. Six says the home has been passed down from generation to generation.

“This has been passed down from my great, great, great, great grandmother, we can trace it back at least 150 years,” Six said. “It’s been handed from one family member to another and then eventually it was gonna go to my children because it’s our roots, it’s our family home.”

Six says she has full intentions of rebuilding her family home. The fire happening just a week before Christmas, however, could make it a challenging task. But that’s where people like Sharon Burrier have stepped in.

“Seeing somebody go through it personally, especially as somebody you have a lot of respect for, and knowing the family involved, the kids, the husband,” Burrier said. “That’s hard to watch them lose.”

Since the fire, community members like Burrier have provided supplies and a temporary home for Six and her family.

“They’re going to need it and I don’t want to see this happen to anybody, especially this time of the year,” Burrier said.

“The support system is wonderful,” Six said. “I couldn’t ask for better people around me. I’m optimistic there’s a light at the end of the tunnel.”