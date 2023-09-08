FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — The Frederick Community College (FCC) is formally welcoming its 11th president.

Dr. Annesa Payne Cheek previously served as president of Saint Cloud Technical and Community College in Minnesota.

She will be formally installed this month after starting at FCC last summer.

Her inauguration day is scheduled for Friday, Sept. 29.

Leading up to the ceremony, there will be several events on the campus.