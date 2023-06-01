FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — Frederick County’s growing senior population will soon have more services available to help them stay in their homes as they get older.

According to the United States Census Bureau in 2022, people 65 and older made up about 15 percent of Frederick County and that number is expected to increase.

“We know that the number of seniors is expected to quadruple in the next decade, so keeping pace with that, but also keeping pace with their emerging needs, their desire to perhaps have services in the community where people can age in place longer,” said Leslie Barnes-Keating, Deputy Chief Administrative Officer for Frederick County Government.

In a press conference on Wednesday, Frederick County Executive Jessica Fitzwater announced the expansion of services and new senior apartments called ‘Montevue Senior Living’ that will be built next to the Montevue Senior Living Facility with approximately 84 units.

“It will address the needs of many more of our seniors out in the community. It’s an innovative program that hopefully will demonstrate a model that can be replicated in other communities,” said Melanie Cox, president of Advocates for the Aging of Frederick County.

The comprehensive plan includes the addition of independent living units as well as adding 55 more beds at the Citizens Care and Rehabilitation Center for those who require skilled nursing.

The county is partnering with Aurora Health Management to help provide services for seniors.

A feasibility study for the new apartment building was included in County Executive Fitzwater’s capital improvement program, which was approved by the county council Tuesday night.

The project is in its early stages. A completion date was yet to be determined.