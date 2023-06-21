FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Frederick County Board of Health said it is recruiting liaisons to provide their insight and knowledge to the board.

Liaison positions tend to be health experts, someone with a science-related background, and a member of the Frederick County Chamber of Commerce.

Board of Health meetings are public and are held twice a year. Liaisons are expected to attend the meetings in person.

Liaisons will have no voting privileges or receive any compensation as these tend to be volunteer roles.

“Public health works best when a variety of voices can be included,” said Dr. Barbara Brookmyer, Health Officer for Frederick County and Executive Officer of the Board of Health. “Diversity of backgrounds, lived experiences, education, and perspectives among people on the Board of Health can help us to better reflect our county’s community and ultimately better serve Frederick County.”