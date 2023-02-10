FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — In his inaugural address, Governor Wes Moore talked about job opportunities for those possessing only a high school diploma. That is becoming part of a national trend.

Many employers desperate to fill open positions are now accepting workers with only a high school diploma. These “nontraditional” students may delay getting a college degree.

In an effort to make going back to school attractive, the Community Foundation of Frederick County is launching a scholarship program.

“Non-traditional students are those who are starting their academic career a couple years after high school,” said Betsy Day, executive director of the foundation. “Not the traditional student going from grade 12 to being a freshman in college.”

A financial gift from the Yinger family is being earmarked for the nontraditional student.

Of course, you can’t land an engineering job or be a surgeon without an advanced degree — but for many entering the workforce, waiving the college degree may be opportune.

“It’s okay for kids to make their own decisions and get that experience,” said Andrea Appiah, a senior at Hood College. “If that works out for them, that’s great.”

Classmate Eva Attota, also a senior at Hood, said, “I’ve learned a lot in these four years, meeting a lot of people and talking with professors. I learn from their experience. It would not be the same if I had gone straight into the workforce.”

Melody Parr is a sophomore at Hood and thinks high school grads should weigh their options.

“If they think it’s the right decision to go to work right out of high school, that should be supported,” said Parr. “Some choose college. Some choose the work life. It’s just what works for them, I guess.”

“these non-traditional students face some challenges and there are not enough scholarships for them,” Day said.

For those heading back to school after a stint in the workforce, the Yinger scholarship may be just the ticket. The Community Foundation of Frederick County has awarded nearly $2 million in scholarships.

The tech industry is so desperate to hire, it has 450,000 job openings for careers in cybersecurity.