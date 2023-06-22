FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Frederick County Executive Jessica Fitzwater announced the creation of a data centers workgroup in a press conference on Thursday.

“This community-led, government-informed workgroup will consider the issues surrounding data centers and an open and transparent public process and issue recommendations for the county council to consider,” Fitzwater said.

Quantum Loophole is one of the latest data centers being built in the county.

However, one advocacy group, the Sugarloaf Alliance, filed a lawsuit when it comes to the development of these projects. The alliance says the county needs to release public records related to the Sugarloaf Plan.

The Sugarloaf Plan is a rezoning plan of Sugarloaf Mountain which would pave the way for more development in the county and could lead to additional data centers.

Steve Black, the president of the Sugarloaf Alliance said they are still waiting on 13 more documents from the county.

“The released records prove that the area removed from the sugarloaf plan in 2021 was intended for Amazon web services data centers,” Black said. “Frederick County and Amazon engaged in a highly secretive effort to place numerous data centers into southern Frederick County while actively blocking public scrutiny.”

Meanwhile, Steven Findlay, president of the Sugarloaf Citizens Association, another advocacy group, said while he believes data centers in the county will take up farmland and causes environmental damage, he applauds the County Executive for taking steps in the right direction.

“We support Fitzwater’s actions and hope that will be the first step to more careful consideration of how this data center is going to be built over the next two, three years,” Findlay said.

Fitzwater also signed an executive order pausing piecemeal rezoning requests until the workgroup issues its report.

According to the county, piecemeal rezoning is when an individual landowner files to request a change in zoning. The other way land is rezoned, is through a comprehensive process, often to implement a plan, where multiple properties are rezoned at one time.

If the workgroup recommends changes to any regulations that the county decides to adopt, then future development plan applications, including those at the Quantum Loophole data center, may be subject to the new regulations.

The workgroup will consist of about 12 people from the city, county and community leaders.