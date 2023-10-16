FREDERICK COUNTY, MD. (DC News Now) — The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) said it made two arrests in connection to complaints it received for more than a year about reckless ATV drivers.

FCSO and the Frederick City Police said the complaints involved ATV and dirt bike users riding along county and city roadways.

On Oct. 13, deputies set up surveillance cameras at a storage space at 4971 New Design Rd. At around 11:40 p.m. that day, three men arrived at the storage facility. One of the men noticed police officers and left.

Deputies arrested Jamontrez Marque-Lee Williams, 24, and Jahmad Jayree Disney, 23, both of Frederick. The men face a number of traffic-related charges as well as other charges.