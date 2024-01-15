FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) made multiple traffic stops on Jan. 11 that led to arrests due to those drivers possessing drugs.

FCSO said deputies made seven traffic stops which led to 15 arrests. These were the narcotics that FCSO confiscated:

Heroin: 34.2 grams

Fentanyl: 69.6 grams

Cocaine/Crack: 99 grams

Meth: 6 grams

MDMA: 16 pills

Fentanyl: 40 pills (Fake Oxys)

Frederick County is Maryland’s largest land mass county, according to FCSO.