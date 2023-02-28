FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — In the push for police accountability in Maryland, Frederick County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) Deputies started wearing body cameras this week.

Police made the announcement on Tuesday afternoon.

This came two years after Maryland lawmakers mandated that all on-duty Maryland police officers wear body cameras by 2025.

FCSO tested 15 different cameras during a year-long pilot program.

“We have done our due diligence through the year-long pilot program to make sure we made the right decision in the selection of a reliable product vendor in Axon, which has allowed us to put together a very solid policy regarding the use of the body cameras,” said FCSO Sheriff Chuck Jenkins.

The county began distributing Axon cameras Monday. They plan to phase in devices over the next 60 days.