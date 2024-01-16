FREDERICK COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) is reminding residents to stay safe during the winter weather after deputies responded to multiple vehicular-related incidents in the span of around 26 hours.

FCSO said in a post that from 8 a.m. on Jan. 15 to 10 a.m. on Jan. 16, deputies responded to 37 vehicle property damage crashes, four vehicle-related personal injury crashes, 20 disabled cars and 12 roadway hazards.

Residents are reminded that while traveling, be cautious, obey speed limits, do not use your phone, clear snow from your cars and have emergency gear in case of an incident.