FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — Frederick County Executive Jessica Fitzwater announced a STEM education internship program on Thursday to partner employers in the county and prospective employees in the STEM fields.

The I-270 corridor is home to many companies looking to hire from the STEM fields. This internship program will recruit up to 30 students from colleges in the area and last 10 weeks.

“This is a high growth field with high demand for workers in the life and computer sciences and health care,” said Mariel Fedde, a workforce development strategist. “There is a big gap to fill these high-level positions with the different STEM companies and the current talent in the area. This program is unique because we offer interns housing at Hood College here. We hope these internships lead to full-time employment.”

“The STEM industries are the fastest growing industries in Frederick County and the region,” said Michelle Day, director of Frederick County Workforce Services.

Fedde noted that “Frederick is a great place to live and work with so many great assets such as our downtown and mountain parks.”

Interns must be two or four-year college or university students. Doctoral candidates also qualify for internships. The program is open to applicants from the entire region — Maryland, West Virginia, D.C., Virginia and Pennsylvania.

Prospective interns can find out more online or contact Fedde by calling 301-600-2754 or emailing MFedde@FrederickCountyMD.gov.