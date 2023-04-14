FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — After holding seven listening sessions the past few months, the Frederick County Executive is putting education, the workforce, Frederick’s growing community and public servants first in her proposed FY2024 budget.

County Executive Jessica Fitzwater unveiled her first proposed budget for Frederick County on Friday, totaling almost $894 million.

“We had an unprecedented amount of community input into this budget, and I’m proud of that. This is taxpayer dollars and we want to make sure that the budget reflects the true community priorities, so it was a really exciting process to hear from the community, work with our divisions, and are wonderful county staff on helping to build a budget that’s going to move Frederick County forward,” said Fitzwater.

Fitzwater’s budget reduces the income tax rate and keeps the property tax rate the same.

One of her priorities is education, making a record investment of $405 million towards Frederick County’s Board of Education.

“The fact that if teachers can get more money to be able to educate the students, hopefully, it’ll entice more teachers to come in and stay in the schools instead of going outside our county,” said Frederick County parent, Courtney Ebner.

Another budget item increase goes towards operating expenses and a new pay scale for the 911 center.

The county council will hold a public hearing on the proposed budget on Tuesday, April 25th at 7 p.m.