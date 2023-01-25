FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) – Frederick County Executive Jessica Fitzwater announced a series of actions designed to improve inclusivity in the county government.

The actions are in response to a 2022 survey, which gauged employees’ experiences related to diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging. Survey results identified a need for training and for updated policies and procedures.

“My top priority is to ensure that everyone has the opportunity to reach their full potential,” said Fitzwater.

“We take seriously the concerns expressed by our employees, and we must be fully transparent as we look for ways to make Frederick County Government the best place to work and thrive,” said Fitzwater.

Executive Fitzwater and Chief Equity and Inclusion Officer Michael Hughes reviewed the results of the employee survey, conducted by consultant K.L. Scott & Associates, at a press conference on Wednesday.

Among the findings was an overall Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) score of 32, meaning Frederick County scored higher than 32% of other workplaces that have targeted the same goals for their organizations.

“The results show that we excel in valuing the idea of diversity and the talents and contributions of our teams,” Hughes said. “However they also clearly demonstrate our need to take a more diverse and inclusive approach. Our goal is to fix any issues that demotivate, diminish, or marginalize people, and to recognize skilled leaders in our workforce who engage our employees in effective ways.”

Based on feedback gathered from the survey and employee focus groups, Executive Fitzwater announced the following steps:

The Office of Equity and Inclusion will host listening sessions for employees who want to voice concerns or ask questions about the survey results.

Division directors will meet individually with Equity and Inclusion staff to review data and address specific concerns to their divisions.

A Strategic Workforce Plan will be finalized to recommend specific actions Frederick County Government should take.

