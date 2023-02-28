FREDERICK, Md. (DC NEWS NOW) — Getting around Frederick County will be a lot easier as of April 1.

Growth in the county has created a demand for expanded public transit services. County executive Jessica Fitzwater is enhancing bus routes for outlying communities like Emmitsburg, Mt. Airy and Brunswick.

The new buses will be powered by green energy. Commuters say it will make getting to work and around the county for medical appointments and shopping a lot more convenient.

“I had to go across town and had to transfer to 3 busses,” said Frederick County resident Rachel Wilson. who now owns her own car.

But County Council Vice President Kavonte Duckett says the expanded service will make it easier “to go to local shops, stores, shop for groceries and see the doctor.”

The expanded transit service to Brunswick will also make it easier for connections to the MARC rail line into Washington.



