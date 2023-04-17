FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — Officials held a proclamation ceremony in Frederick on Monday to shed light on Work Zone Safety Awareness Week.

Laurie Moser lost her husband in a work zone accident in 2007. She spoke at the ceremony, which took place at The Bourne Building.

“He was a state highway worker just doing a mobile work zone operation, only meant to take 15 minutes and in that time he was struck by a truck and killed,” Moser said.

After the proclamation, flags across the county were lowered to half-staff. They’ll remain there for the rest of the week.

Michael Ramsburg, superintendent of Frederick County Highway Operations, said his department teaches workers how to safely set up work zones with correct signage. He said that sometimes the final solution has to be closing down the street.

“That’s the biggest safety measure is to just close the road and keep traffic out. It just depends on the type of work done,” Ramsburg said.

Two county workers, John Thompson and Phil Kellogg, said that when they’re out, they see people zoom in or through work zones. They said it’s time for careless driving in these zones to stop.

“Slow down. Be careful. If a sign says the road is closed, then the road is closed. That means local traffic only,” Kellogg said.

Moser said she doesn’t understand why some drivers are in such a hurry.

“What concerns me the most are the people who see a lane is going to be closed and they come flying up and cut off the head car just to be that advanced in the work zone, I don’t understand that,” Moser said.

The message still remains the same, move over and slow down if you see crews working on the roads.