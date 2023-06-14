FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Frederick County wrapped up its 275th anniversary celebration with a new design for its flag.

Designed by Marc DeOcampo, who lives in the county, “Frederick, the Crossroads of Maryland” incorporates the red, yellow, black, and white of the state flag into shapes that intersect to form a crossroad pattern.

(Frederick County/Marc DeOcampo)

“I am thankful for the unexpected honor to have my flag design selected to symbolize our County. I never imagined spending an enjoyable afternoon designing flags with my teenage son would turn into a meaningful reflection of Frederick County as the crossroads of Maryland,” DeOcampo said after finding out he had the winning design.

County Executive Jessica Fitzwater announced the County flag re-design contest in January 2023. More than 3,000 votes were cast in the final round of the re-design contest, which was held from May 5 until June 10, concluding 275th Jubilee event.

Contest voters had four options. Three, including DeOcampo’s, were new. The fourth choice was the current county flag, which was created as part of a similar contest held during the county’s celebration of the bicentennial.

Frederick County said its facilities would begin to fly the new flag within the coming months.