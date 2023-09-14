FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — In honor of Appalachian Save A Life Day, the Frederick County Health Department gave out free Naloxone, fentanyl testing strips, and disposable breathalyzers.

In Frederick County between last year and January of this year, there has been a 31.4% increase in fatal overdoses, according to the Opioid Operational Command Center.

“Appalachian Save A Life Day is about bringing awareness to opioid use disorders and reducing the stigma of people who use drugs,” Marisa Shields, Harm Reduction Program Coordinator with the Frederick County Health Department, said.

One common brand of Naloxone is Narcan, an easy-to-use nasal spray that works to reverse opioid overdoses, with no adverse side effects.

Data from the Center of Disease and Prevention Center (CDC) show that half of the 10 states with the worst overdose rates are a part of Appalachia while Appalachian states lost 40,560 lives in 2021, representing 38% of the nation’s fatalities that year.

Shields said many opioid overdose symptoms get overlooked.

“You want to look for signs and symptoms of an opioid overdose so that person may be unresponsive, they may be turning pale, maybe their lips or fingertips are turning blue and loud snoring and gurgling sounds,” Shields said.

“If you’re not able to get their attention by shaking them or calling their name, you’ll want to do the sternum rub, which is when you make a fist with your hands, you rub your knuckles into the chest, stimulating a little bit of pain just to try to get a response out of them,” Shields added.

Some people think Narcan is too expensive. According to Good Rx, Narcan can cost up to about $130.

The county also received $2 million in grant funding to help the county combat the opioid epidemic. The grants will be used to expand and operate the Community Outreach and Support Team (COAST), an initiative launched to provide enhanced access to substance use treatment and recovery resources.