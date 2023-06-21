FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Frederick County hired MGT, a public-sector consulting firm, to conduct a disparity study to help determine if race, ethnicity, or gender has affected the ability to do business in Frederick County’s marketplace.

MGT will focus on the county’s use of vendors from underrepresented communities.

“It’s essential that we conduct a disparity study, so we can identify any areas where Frederick County Government may need to improve. We must address any inequities head-on to ensure everyone in our community has the opportunity to reach their full potential,” said County Executive Jessica Fitzwater.

Kimberly Johnson is the owner of BK Juices, a Black-owned juice shop on Market Street that has been open for about 8 months. Johnson says she had some challenges to get her business up and running.

“We’ve been leasing the place for about a year and a half and only been open eight months, so there were some challenges getting permits and things of that nature. There’s only about a handful of us here in this area, but I think that is looking to change,” said Johnson.

According to Diane Fouche, director of procurement and contracting for the county, the county has never done a disparity study. Fouche said the study will cost the county $290,626.14.

The results of the study are expected in about 12 to 14 months and will help MGT provide recommendations so that the county can make necessary improvements.

“I’m happy that they’re doing it. Only one of two things will happen: they’ll either see that there is a disparity, or that there isn’t,” said Johnson.

The study will also analyze if there is equal access to the Frederick County Government’s contracting opportunities and provide best practices.