WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia said a man from Frederick County, Md. faces charges related to his involvement in the breach of the U.S. Capitol that took place on Jan. 6, 2021.

Prosecutors said that Adam Ryan Obest, 42, of Thurmont, Md. was arrested on multiple felony charges, including assaulting an officer with a deadly or dangerous weapon.

According to court documents, video from a body-worn camera shows Obest engaging law enforcement officers while holding a flagpole on the West Plaza of the Capitol Building.

In the footage, Obest resisted an officer who attempted to grab the flagpole, eventually pulling it away and rejoining the crowd of rioters. But, less than a minute later, Obest raised the flagpole above his head and slammed it down toward the line of officers. He then attempted to grab a Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) officer’s baton before eventually going back into the crowd.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Obest, through Facebook posts, indicated he and his wife were at the Stop the Steal rally in Washington, D.C. and in the vicinity of the Capitol building on Jan. 6, 2021. Prosecutors went on to say that Obest commented via social media on a video posted by Bill O’Reilly: “Can’t wait to hear your analysis on the protests at the Capitol today. I was there and it was 96% peaceful.”

More than 1,000 people have been arrested since the January 6 Capitol riot, and Obest is one of the nearly 350 people charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement.