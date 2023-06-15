FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — Maryland State Police (MSP) said troopers arrested a man who is accused of child abuse and other crimes on Wednesday.

MSP said Jason Colley, 43, of Frederick, Md., is charged with second-degree child abuse and assault.

Frederick County Department of Social Services-Child Protective Services (CPS) contacted police about Colley’s alleged physical abuse of a child on Tuesday. Together, MSP and CPS investigated and determined that criminal charges against Colley were warranted.

Police arrested him at his home and took him to the Frederick County Detention Center where he was being held without bond Thursday.