FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) said it shut down a massage business after an investigation found that people at the business performed sexual acts for money.

According to a news release from FSCSO, law enforcement officers began their investigation into Wellness Massage Center, located at 5207 Presidents Ct., after they received reports of suspicious activity.

Investigators executed a search warrant there on Oct. 11. They said they collected evidence and that charges against the business were pending as of Oct. 12.

Frederick City Police and Homeland Security as well as members of the Human Trafficking Response Team helped in the operation.

“Once again, because of great teamwork with our local and federal partners, we were able to effectively identify and dismantle a prostitution and human trafficking network operating in Frederick County,” said Lt. Chad Atkins, FCSO Narcotics Investigations Section Commander.

If you are a victim of human trafficking or have information to report about that type of criminal activity, you can call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888 or your local law enforcement agency.