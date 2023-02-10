FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — Developers in western Maryland are grabbing up land for new homes and commercial buildings, causing concern over the loss of farmland.

To protect that farmland Frederick County has identified 70,000 acres to be restricted for agricultural use only. The county will purchase easements to restrict development, part of the “Farming Frederick” campaign.

“When everybody drives around they see farms,” says Brandon Rosa with Farming Frederick. “There are all sorts of farms here. Dairy farms, chicken farms, farms that make ice cream, hydroponic leaf growers for lettuce.”

“As we see more commercial development of our farmland, either commercial or residential, it makes less land available for our farmers,” said Katie Stevens, the director of agricultural business for Frederick County.

Stevens says farming has generated revenue for Frederick County’s economy longer than any other industry.