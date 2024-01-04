FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Frederick County Division of Solid Waste and Recycling opened six locations for people to recycle their Christmas trees.

Officials said the locations wouild be open through Jan. 26, during regular operation hours.

They asked residents to remove any decorations from the trees before dropping them off.

Here are the six locations:

Reichs Ford Road Yard Waste Recycling Site , 9031 Reichs Ford Rd., Frederick

, 9031 Reichs Ford Rd., Frederick Ballenger Creek Park (second parking lot on the left), 5420 Ballenger Creek Pike, Frederick

(second parking lot on the left), 5420 Ballenger Creek Pike, Frederick Eyler Road Park (fenced area on the right), 30 Eyler Rd., Thurmont

(fenced area on the right), 30 Eyler Rd., Thurmont Kemptown Park (lower left parking lot), 3456B Kemptown Church Rd., Monrovia

(lower left parking lot), 3456B Kemptown Church Rd., Monrovia Point of Rocks Ruritan Club (left side of parking lot), 1637 Ballenger Creek Pike, Point of Rocks

(left side of parking lot), 1637 Ballenger Creek Pike, Point of Rocks Remsburg Park (first parking lot on the left), 7408 Holter Rd., Middletown

Officials said the trees will be ground into mulch or processed into compost.

More information regarding the program can be found on the Frederick County Government website. Residents can also call 301-600-2960 or follow @FrederickRecycles on Facebook and Instagram.