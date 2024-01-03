FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — Police say a man was arrested for discharging a firearm in Frederick Tuesday night.

An officer was conducting a patrol check in the 400 block of Waverly Drive at about 10:55 p.m. based on information officers received about a suspect, Lorenzo Alexander Williams, 27, who was wanted for felony assault.

Officers reported hearing what they thought were gunshots in the area of Waverly Drive and Harlan Way. Officers and K9s canvassed the area, finding evidence of a firearm discharge.

The Frederick Police Department (FPD) said officers believed Williams was involved in the discharge.

Police found Williams at a home in the 400 block of Harlan Way. He initially refused to cooperate but was eventually taken into custody without incident.

Two other people were taken to FPD headquarters for questioning.

After searching the home, officers found a handgun. Williams was taken to the Frederick County Adult Detention Center where he is facing charges of Reckless Endangerment, Discharging a Firearm within City Limits and Illegal Possession of a Firearm.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call (301) 600-8477 or email Detective McPeak at AMcPeak@FrederickMDPolice.org.