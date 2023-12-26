FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — A Frederick County program is continuing to offer free rides home this New Year’s Eve.

The program, called SOS Safe Ride, is in its eighth year. A release from the program said that it is “Frederick’s only anti-drunk driving nonprofit organization.”

If you use the service, they’ll get not only you but also your car home. Two volunteer drivers will get to you “within minutes” of calling — one driver will take you home in your car, while the other follows behind. Once your car is parked in your driveway, they’ll return your keys and head to the next call.

The service is available year-round, but it is free on New Year’s Eve.

You can download the SOS Safe Ride app on any app store or call the program at 240-722-7422 when you’re ready to head home.

SOS Safe Ride is exclusive to Frederick County. You can find more information on its website.