FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — A community meeting held at Crestwood middle school on Monday, April 3, 2023, gave parents an opportunity to learn more about a redistricting study which could mean a change for where their students attend school.

Some schools in Frederick County, Maryland are facing overcrowding issues so officials with Frederick County public schools are looking at enrollment numbers and possible redistricting. The redistricting study was approved in October 2022 for the Crestwood area.

Elizabeth Pasierb, Supervisor of Facilities Planning said there’s a chance a student might be sent to another school.

“Any student that lives within that study area, there is a possibility they could be moved from one school attendance area to another attendance area,” said Pasierb.

Pasierb said she’s currently not sure of the areas that may change. A building additional is being planned at Crestwood middle school. The additional space would accommodate 318 more students. Construction is expected to begin at the end of this school year and be finished before the start of the 2024 school year.

Parents at the community meeting on Monday were shown an interactive map that will identify which addresses could be affected by the redistricting. The final map will be made available Wednesday, May 3rd on the FCPS website.

Parent Jose Rodriguez said he hopes his children get to stay where they are now.

“One of the reasons that we like being in Ballenger Creek and decided to live in Ballenger Creek besides other communities is to ensure our kids go to a school that is high in diversity,” said Rodriguez.

Yewande Oladeinde shared that concern. She said it would be difficult to send her child to another school.

“My son has been at the same school for the past five years now and those bonds have been established and then having to tell him you need to move to another school and some of your friends might not be going with you,” said Oladeinde.

Pasierb said if a student is moved to another school, the principals of the schools create programs to make sure the student doesn’t feel isolated.

“That principal will set up a welcome to the new school day for the fall where just those students are welcomed and given a tour and make them feel welcome,” said Pasierb.

If new lines are drawn, the new boundaries will not go into effect until the 2024-2025 school year.