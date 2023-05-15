FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — As schools in Frederick County reach capacity, the proposed plan is to shuffle over 1,000 middle schoolers, 970 high schoolers and 425 elementary schoolers at the start of the 2024-2025 school year.

“Yes, we do have schools in this area that are overcrowded,” facilities planner Elizabeth Pasierb said.

The proposed plan addressed at the school board meeting on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, would be a solution to the problem for the next five years. But, there’s more to it than just addressing current student enrollment.

“Really, it is more than 300 seats that we’re talking about in addition to Crestwood. It’s the number of housing units that are in the pipeline,” President of the Board of Education Sue Johnson said.

For example, there are over 4,000 available housing units for the Governor T.J. Middle School attendance area and about 770 available housing units for the Crestwood Middle School attendance area.

Some of these developments haven’t even started construction.

Pasierb said they’re trying to make sure a student isn’t redistricted again if they were redistricted in previous years.

“They strive not to move a child more than once in five years and we’re working towards that, we’re keeping that in mind and we’ll try to avoid that from happening,” Pasierb said.

A meeting on the topic is scheduled for Monday, May 15, 2023 at Waverley Elementary School at 6:30 pm.

For more information about the Crestwood Redistricting Plan, visit the Frederick County Public School’s website.