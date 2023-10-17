FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Frederick County Public Schools (FCPS) filed a lawsuit on Tuesday against Meta, Google, ByteDance and Snap Inc.

FCPS is the latest school district in Maryland to contend that excessive social media use and addiction exacerbate the mental health struggles of students.

In a press release, FCPS stated that students have faced a “myriad of challenges, including heightened feelings of depression, anxiety and body image issues, among others.”

Providing adequate mental health resources and proactive social media education has become a challenge for FCPS.

“Students in our district and throughout the nation are grappling with a mounting mental health crisis,” FCPS Superintendent Dr. Cheryl L. Dyson said in the statement. “Our primary objective with this lawsuit is to safeguard the well-being of our students and provide them with the best learning environment possible.”