FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — Amid redistricting efforts, Frederick County Public Schools invited the community to attend a meeting on Monday, April 3, 2023, about planned changes to at least one middle school.

A new study will look at five middle schools (including Crestwood Middle School), 15 elementary schools and three high schools.

The county has been working to find ways to balance the number of students.

Paul Lebo, the Chief Operating Officer for Frederick County Public Schools, said the school system plans to add 318 seats to Crestwood Middle School.

“The project addition at Crestwood was really the impetus for the redistricting. We were able to secure funding from our county, they are funding this project exclusively without state participation,” Lebo said.

He said hiring more personnel is also important. Crosby Blair, an FCPS parent, agreed.

“If Crestwood is going through a big redistricting, definitely want them to look at numbers, take a look at staffing, make sure they’re actually able to accommodate the students,” Blair said.

Other parents like Elreta Fenty said along with looking at the curriculum, transportation for children going to the school needs to be at the forefront,” Fenty said.

Blair is hoping that the redistricting will be equitable for every child.

“With any re-zoning, it’s important to make sure that your students and families who live close to school can still make it there,” Blair said.

The redistricting study is available until September this year. After that, officials will take all the information they’ve received and create a plan for the 2024-2025 school year.