FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Frederick County’s Division of Planning and Permitting is asking for community input on the practicality of pedestrian and bicycle facilities between Frederick and Urbana.

The County is looking at routes to improve the pedestrian and bicycle facilities connection between Frederick City and Urbana District Park.

This connection will help provide the community with more opportunities to access recreational areas and alternative transportation options as well as create a more livable Frederick County.

This study is being done by the County will create various alternative routes that follow many different pathways to create a long trail without creating much environmental impact.

The study will also consider Americans with Disabilities Act accessibility, potential impacts on the environment, and the cost and practicality of construction to identify a preferred alternative that maximizes connections to existing pedestrian and bicycle facilities, parks, schools, existing and planned development, and other points of interest.

People are invited to share their thoughts by taking the online survey.

The community is also invited to provide feedback at Urbana District Park between 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 19, or between 3:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 30.