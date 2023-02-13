HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Officials with the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office say they have shut down a major drug organization after they seized more than $750,000 in Narcotics.

On Feb. 9, after a lengthy investigation that originated in Frederick County, members of the Frederick County High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Area, Washington County Narcotics Task Force, and Hagerstown Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) carried out three search warrants in Hagerstown, Maryland, with the assistance of SWAT from the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO.)

HIDTA served these locations in Hagerstown with search warrants:

11200 Block of Grouse Lane South

200 Block of South Potomac Street

200 Block of Wakefield Road

During the search of the three locations, detectives seized the following:

$8,799 in cash

2-9 mm handguns

3.8 pounds of cocaine

1.1 pounds of fentanyl

Approximately ½ pound of crack cocaine

2.3 pounds of crystal meth

16 pounds of marijuana

569 oxycodone pills

1,152 M30 fentanyl pills (sold on the street as counterfeit oxycodone)

Detectives arrested these five Hagerstown men and their charges include:

Fleance Tyrone Archie, age 45

Possession with intent to distribute fentanyl

Maintaining a common nuisance for the illegal storage of Controlled Dangerous Substances (CDS)

Possession of large amounts of fentanyl

Possession of cocaine (2 counts)

Possession with intent to distribute marijuana

Possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine

Possession of heroin

Possession with intent to distribute heroin

Possession of methamphetamine

Possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine

Possession of fentanyl

Possession of a large amount of cocaine

Possession of marijuana over the civil amount

Eugene Russell Lattisaw, age 40

Maintaining a common nuisance for the illegal storage of CDS

Possession of crack cocaine

Possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine

Possession of CDS paraphernalia

Terrence Tyrell Major Jr., age 60

Possession of crack cocaine

Terrell Lashore Owens, age 50

Possession of a firearm with a felony conviction

Illegal possession of ammunition

Nasir Tyreque Truax, age 20

Possession of a firearm by a minor

HIDTA detectives transported all five men to the Washington County Adult Detention Center.

“The quantities of fentanyl and crystal meth seized, believed to have come from Mexico, were by far the largest quantities seized in the local Frederick-Washington County region. This major takedown is a clear win for law enforcement and with the quantities of fentanyl and fentanyl pills seized and removed from the streets, it is no doubt that lives will be saved. This is yet another example of our strong and effective ongoing drug enforcement efforts in Frederick County,” said FCSO Sheriff Chuck Jenkins.