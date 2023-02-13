HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Officials with the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office say they have shut down a major drug organization after they seized more than $750,000 in Narcotics.
On Feb. 9, after a lengthy investigation that originated in Frederick County, members of the Frederick County High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Area, Washington County Narcotics Task Force, and Hagerstown Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) carried out three search warrants in Hagerstown, Maryland, with the assistance of SWAT from the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO.)
HIDTA served these locations in Hagerstown with search warrants:
- 11200 Block of Grouse Lane South
- 200 Block of South Potomac Street
- 200 Block of Wakefield Road
During the search of the three locations, detectives seized the following:
- $8,799 in cash
- 2-9 mm handguns
- 3.8 pounds of cocaine
- 1.1 pounds of fentanyl
- Approximately ½ pound of crack cocaine
- 2.3 pounds of crystal meth
- 16 pounds of marijuana
- 569 oxycodone pills
- 1,152 M30 fentanyl pills (sold on the street as counterfeit oxycodone)
Detectives arrested these five Hagerstown men and their charges include:
Fleance Tyrone Archie, age 45
- Possession with intent to distribute fentanyl
- Maintaining a common nuisance for the illegal storage of Controlled Dangerous Substances (CDS)
- Possession of large amounts of fentanyl
- Possession of cocaine (2 counts)
- Possession with intent to distribute marijuana
- Possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine
- Possession of heroin
- Possession with intent to distribute heroin
- Possession of methamphetamine
- Possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine
- Possession of fentanyl
- Possession of a large amount of cocaine
- Possession of marijuana over the civil amount
Eugene Russell Lattisaw, age 40
- Maintaining a common nuisance for the illegal storage of CDS
- Possession of crack cocaine
- Possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine
- Possession of CDS paraphernalia
Terrence Tyrell Major Jr., age 60
- Possession of crack cocaine
Terrell Lashore Owens, age 50
- Possession of a firearm with a felony conviction
- Illegal possession of ammunition
Nasir Tyreque Truax, age 20
- Possession of a firearm by a minor
HIDTA detectives transported all five men to the Washington County Adult Detention Center.
“The quantities of fentanyl and crystal meth seized, believed to have come from Mexico, were by far the largest quantities seized in the local Frederick-Washington County region. This major takedown is a clear win for law enforcement and with the quantities of fentanyl and fentanyl pills seized and removed from the streets, it is no doubt that lives will be saved. This is yet another example of our strong and effective ongoing drug enforcement efforts in Frederick County,” said FCSO Sheriff Chuck Jenkins.