The crash happened on Woodsboro Pike at Good Intent Road. No other injuries were reported. The crash is still under investigation.

BALTIMORE, Md. (DC News Now) — Federal prosecutors said Frederick County Sheriff Charles Jenkins and another man face charges for their part in a plan to get machine guns illegally.

A grand jury indicted Jenkins, 66, of Thurmont, Md. and Robert Justin Krop, 36, of Frederick, Md. on charges of conspiracy and making false statements in order to acquire machine guns. Additionally, Krop is charged with illegal possession of machine guns.

Jenkins began serving as Frederick County’s sheriff in 2006. Krop is the owner of gun-related businesses in the county. Prosecutors said Krop and his businesses held up to two Federal Firearms Licenses (“FFLs”) that allowed him and the businesses, under certain circumstances, to possess and deal in machine guns.

The indictment alleges that from August 2015 to May 2022, Jenkins and Krop conspired to buy machine guns illegally and to fake documents using Frederick County Sheriff’s Office letterhead to request machine guns for evaluation and demonstration to the sheriff’s office. Krop is accused of drafting the documents for Jenkins to sign.

According to the indictment, Jenkins and Krop knew that there would not be a demonstration of the machine guns to the sheriff’s office and that the machine guns were intended for rental to Krop’s customers. Krop also allegedly illegally possessed seven machine guns. The indictment further states that Krop’s business offered political support to Jenkins in recognition of his support for the business.

If convicted, they could face a maximum sentence of five years in federal prison for the conspiracy, for false statements in records maintained by a federal firearms licensee and for false statements to federal law enforcement. If convicted on the additional charge he faces, Krop also faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in federal prison.