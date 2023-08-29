FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — After nearly four months, Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins is back on the job.

He stepped away in April during a self-imposed administrative leave after being indicted on charges relating to a machine gun scheme.

“When this first happened after the arraignment, I felt at that point in time, the right thing to do was to give myself a little bit of leave of absence and take a step down from the day-to-day operations. I felt that that was the right thing to do at that particular time,” said Jenkins.

On Monday, he returned to his full-duty status.

“It was self-imposed. It wasn’t forced on me. No one tried to convince me to do it or not do it. It was something I felt was right at that particular time. I’m still the Sheriff. At no time did I consider resigning,” said Jenkins.

In a statement sent by the Frederick County Executive, Jessica Fitzwater disagreed with the sheriff’s move, stating:

“Sheriff Jenkins’ decision to take a leave of absence demonstrated an understanding of the seriousness of the charges against him. I am disappointed that he has now gone back on his word. I agree with the sheriff’s statement that he is “directly accountable to the voting public.” Therefore, he should explain to the public what has changed since April to justify his decision to reverse course.”

In response, Sheriff Jenkins said, “Jessica Fitzwater was never supportive of me being elected sheriff. She doesn’t like me serving as sheriff, so that statement doesn’t surprise me. I am answerable to the voters.”

Jenkins did not address whether any of the allegations were true. Now fully reinstated, he said he has plans to combat crime and the fentanyl crisis in the county.