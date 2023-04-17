FREDERICK, MD (DC News Now) –Colonel David Benjamin, the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy is assuming oversight of all day-to-day operations and activities for the agency to include law enforcement, corrections bureaus, and courthouse security.

On Friday, Sheriff Chuck Jenkins announced that he would take a leave of absence until the judicial process is completed in regard to the federal charges he faces.

According to the Maryland Sheriff’s Association, “Sheriffs are the only enforcement officials in the state who answer directly to the people.”

Tiffany Jeffers, Associate Professor of Law and legal practice from Georgetown Law says, answering directly to voters is dangerous.

“I think it’s important that we remember that every individual accused of crimes, for example, when police and other agencies are making cases, if the police or the FBI were to alert the public to every potential investigation, chaos would ensue,” said Jeffers.

Colonel David Benjamin will continue in the role until the case against the sheriff ends.