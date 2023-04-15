FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now)– The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office is showing the public its new body cameras.

In a YouTube video, Sergeant Richard Balsley said that the office has rolled out 127 body cameras, since February, and by the end of April, roughly 170 body cameras will be deployed to deputies.

“Some people may question as far as how they know they’re being recorded or not but typically on any incident the deputy is going to inform that person that they’re being visually and audibly recorded,” Balsley said.

Last year, the office participated in a year-long trial period to figure out logistics before giving them out to deputies.

The Sheriff’s Office started the process early, even though the mandate isn’t required until 2025, to help officers who may need help with the transition.

“It records a majority of the deputy’s day out on the field,” the video on YouTube said.

The cameras have a 60-second pre-event buffering before the deputy presses record, and it doesn’t record audio until the deputy hits record.

Deputy First Class Cassy Bottcher said they plan to use the body cameras for more than just investigations.

“It also gives us an opportunity to look back at it training-wise to see what we could do differently or do better,” Bottcher said.