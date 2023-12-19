BRUNSWICK, Md. (DC News Now) — It took Victoria Ahinful six months to build a community Christmas town in her garage.

The town is built with recycled items – including styrofoam, plastic and paper – and she built it all on her own.

“You have to see it,” said Ahinful.

The town is wall to wall in her comfortable home in Brunswick, Maryland, made up of little houses, cars and paper people that transform you into a Christmas wonderland.

“The idea came two years before Covid and when we built our home, I saw the garage, and I thought this would be a good place to set up such a thing for the community…I thought the world had been different and I wanted to bring joy to the world,” said Ahinful.

While her daughters say they only give their mom a little help with her social media sites, they are proud of the work their mom is doing for the community.

“She’s like a joyous person in and of herself. This thing in and of itself is like a very heavenly, magical, wonderful thing. Pairing it with Christmas is like a double whammy of awesomeness,” said Jozette Alah-Mensah.

This is the first time Victoria has built a community town of this magnitude. She says she doesn’t do it to receive anything in return, but her main goal is to spread joy this holiday season.

Children in the neighborhood can also stop by and build arts and crafts. Victoria’s Community Christmas Town is open between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. every day until the new year. Those who can’t make the trip to Brunswick can see the town on her TikTok here.