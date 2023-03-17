FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — Between rising interest rates and fluctuations in prices, the housing market has been constantly changing nationwide.

“We’re seeing a real diversification of markets. so markets are flooded, where they have six months of inventory. Here locally, we’re super compressed. We’re down to about 10% of what is a normal real estate market,” said Jim Bass, owner of Jim Bass Group of Real Estate Teams.

According to MarketStats by ShowingTime — in Frederick County — there has been a 30 percent increase in comparison to pre-pandemic prices.

“In Frederick County, about 1,400-1,500 homes is a balanced market. Today we hit 108 single-family homes townhomes and condominiums in the entire county for 255,000 people,” said Bass.

On average, a condo, townhome, or single family home costs about $445,000 in Frederick.

“With only 100 homes for sale, and hundreds of buyers we find people bidding again, buyers losing and competition, we’re kind of back to where we were in the pandemic where people are having to waive inspections or contingencies, so it’s a case by case because right now Frederick, even though the supply is limited, the buyer demand is somewhat limited. If you find the right house then you could compete with many,” said Bass.