MONROVIA, Md. (DC News Now) — Frederick County’s planning commission approved a plan to develop a 55,000 square foot warehouse, but the location of the site could cause some problems.

Frederick County council members approved a new site plan in a 4-2 vote, to build a warehouse near a Costco distribution center in Monrovia, Md.

Council member Steve McKay says traffic caused by tractor trailers could be an even bigger problem due to the approval of the project.

“This is right at a highway interchange and you would think it’s a very desirable location for this kind of function,” McKay said. “The problem is that from the south, you access this area along Route 75 and immediately south of this proposal is a height-restricted bridge. Semi-trailers can’t go through.”

County government staff proposed a solution that would include a new road segment near Maryland Route 75 and remove the truck restriction, according to McKay. The new road proposal is being considered and the planning commission is trying to initiate a design study to see what could be done and how much it would cost.

The warehouse site project is expected to be completed in 2 to 3 years.