FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Frederick County’s public transit says more people have been riding their connectors, shuttles and transit plus this year, exceeding their goal of 700,000 riders.

According to Mary Dennis, spokesperson for the Transit Services of Frederick County, this many people have not ridden the county’s transit since 2015.

Dennis says the lack of financial barriers to ride significantly contributed to the increase in ridership. Frederick County’s transit has been free for riders since the pandemic.

Some riders in Frederick say they have been riding the county’s transit for over 10 years.



“It makes it easy on the pockets,” said Curtis Ninnick, a transit rider.

Frederick Transit also says they are looking to expand outreach efforts to encourage even more people to ride transit.

“Sometimes my wife has to ride it, but it makes it much easier for her and my daughter to get on the shuttle because it’s hard out here,” Anthony Bugg Sr. said.