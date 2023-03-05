A family is left to pick up the pieces after a devastating fire in Frederick, Maryland.

FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — A family is left to pick up the pieces after a devastating fire in Frederick, Maryland.

Ceidy Hernandez moved to the United States from El Salvador less than a year ago and in less than a year, she saw her home in Frederick destroyed. The house along Apple avenue burned after a tanker crashed near it and exploded into flames.

The driver died in the accident and the fire also damaged two other homes and multiple cars. Hernandez and her family were left with nothing but the clothes on their backs.

“It frustrated me a lot because I did come here for a better life, and the fact that this happened I don’t know it’s really hard for me. It’s hard for me to make sense of what happened,” said Ceidy Hernandez, who lived in the home with 7 other relatives.

Ceidy, her uncle, and her cousin were home when the tanker exploded. They, along with others, want more safety measures in place so this won’t happen again.

“I would like for it to be more secure so cars wouldn’t have access to the road that is in front of my house because it’s really dangerous because there is no barrier for protection. It’s only trees,” said Ceidy Hernandez.

In a news conference Saturday, Mayor Michael O’Connor mentioned there are plans to expand route 15 and potentially put in more safety measures but those might not be put into place until 2028.

Susan Chapman lives a few streets down from apple avenue and rides her bike through the neighborhood. She said she previously never noticed that there was no barrier between the residential road and route 15. But now she said the safety measure needs to be put into place immediately.

“It needs to be now. We can always move the barriers later,” said Susan Chapman, who lives in the neighborhood.

Other neighbors who spoke to DC News Now said it’s too little too late. Megan Mcmahon and her children live a few streets over and saw the smoke billowing into the sky. She said she never lets her kids walk along apple avenue because of the lack of barriers.

Brian Jenkins explained this is an unfortunate reality in places all over the city.

“There’s a lot of places that don’t have guardrails, there are no walls and I’m like God, everything’s wide open. So something like this happening could do a lot of damage and kill a lot of people. The guy did the right thing. He was a hero. He saved a lot of people’s life coming this way. Could have been worse,” said Jenkins.

Ceidy told DC News Now that the American Red Cross helped put her family in a hotel for three days. After that, they don’t where they’re going to go.