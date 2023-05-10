FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — A virtual meeting scheduled in late April by the Frederick County Health Department was disrupted and had to be postponed because of racist comments that were made during the presentation.

The meeting was set up to present the findings of a public survey regarding disparity in the availability of quality maternal care for black women. Wednesday night, that meeting finally took place.

The county has not confirmed what was said or who made these statements.

Frederick County Executive Jessica Fitzwater released a statement addressing the situation that said, in part:

“In order to drive more positive black maternal health outcomes, we must acknowledge that racism is a public health crisis.”

The study released by the health department shows that black women in the county are three times more likely to die from a pregnancy-related cause than white women in the United States.

Shatema Mills, a mother of two, says her birthing experience could have been better if she had more support.

“Giving birth to a child is beyond physical, it’s mental, and it’s emotional. You have to be heard because you don’t know my experience. If the level of pain is at a 9 and I’m telling you it’s at a 9 and you’re telling me you can go two more hours, I think that’s unacceptable,” said Mills.

In Wednesday night’s rescheduled session, the community heard a breakdown of the data collected by the health department and was able to broaden the conversation on what steps the county should take to close the black maternal health disparity gap.

During the rescheduled session, health officials say their data from 2016-2020 showed that a smaller proportion of black women tried to get early prenatal care than their white counterparts.

The study also showed that black women living in Frederick County had high rates of preterm birth and low birth weight.

Frederick’s Health Department says they will create a community health improvement process.

and now they are looking for black participants along with healthcare workers serving black families to come up with a plan to include ways to improve black maternal birth outcomes.

Feedback will be collected through this form by May 21st.