FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — Black women are three times more likely to die from a pregnancy-related cause than white women in the United States. The same trends occurring at a national level appear to be present in Frederick County, Maryland.

Disparities in maternal and infant health may reflect increased barriers to care for black women.

“Giving birth to a child is beyond physical, it’s mental, and it’s emotional. You have to be heard because you don’t know my experience. If the level of pain is at a 9 and I’m telling you it’s at a 9 and you’re telling me you can go two more hours, I think that’s unacceptable,” said Shatema Mills, a black mother of 2.

According to a report from the Frederick County Health Department, data from 2016-2020 showed that a smaller proportion of Black women tried to get early prenatal care than their white counterparts.

The study also showed that Black women living in Frederick County had high rates of preterm birth and low birth weight.

“When we think about health, a lot of times people will finish that with health care, and a lot of times the data focuses specifically on clinical outcomes — but we know that the status of the health of the mother or the birthing person before they’re even pregnant really plays a role into the experiences during and after that pregnancy,” said Danielle Haskins, director of the equity office for the Frederick Health Department.

In 2017, the infant mortality rate for Black infants in Frederick County was almost 3 times higher than for white infants.

Frederick’s Health Department is creating a community health improvement process. It is looking for Black participants along with healthcare workers serving Black families to come up with a plan that includes addressing ways to improve Black maternal birth outcomes.

The Frederick County Health Department will be hosting a public feedback session on Tuesday about the study. If you are unable to join, you can share your thoughts on the report and the graphic through this form by April 30.