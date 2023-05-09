FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now)–The Frederick Health Hospital in Frederick recently announced job cuts. However, the hospital administration is quick to point out that while vacant positions will be eliminated, no layoffs are planned.

Officials are planning to cut 150 vacant positions officials at the hospital and an additional 40 of those positions are being restructured.

Tom Kleinhanzl CEO & President of the hospital said the cuts will not interfere with daily hospital operations or patient care.

“We focused on is more back office I would say. More administrative type support roles,” said Kleinhanzl.

Kleinhanzl said the health industry is constantly changing especially since the pandemic.

“COVID. It’s been very disruptive and a lot of inflation trends, a lot of workforce issues in many industries, and healthcare is no exception,” said Kleinhanzl.

He also cites advancements in technology including telehealth as options to reach patients.

Kleinhanzl said the adjustments will not affect patient care, diagnostic services, or ER wait times particularly since the hospital is not making changes to clinical positions.

However, it seems some local residents still have concerns.

Allen Hernandez said he’s sad the hospital is losing those jobs he thinks are needed in the community.

“Honestly, I’d feel worse for them cause you know everybody needs work, especially in the medical field,” said Hernandez

And Mark Saldana agrees.

“I think FHH cutting 150 jobs is kind of unnecessary. I get the whole telehealth thing but I just feel it’s unnecessary,” said Saldana.

Kleinhanzl added 75 percent of workers accepted a newly restructured position while others accepted a severance package.