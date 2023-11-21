FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — The City of Frederick gave away over 1,200 turkeys during their annual turkey distribution.

The rain did not stop people from coming out for free turkeys, two days before the Thanksgiving holiday. The City made accommodations for residents, changing the event to a drive-through format.

This year, the City partnered with the Spanish-Speaking Community of Maryland to make sure there were no language barriers with residents.

“This is like the greatest day of the year for me every year because it’s the one day you can truly say you made a difference in a family’s life. When you see a mom come with her kids or a dad, or even a grandmother, you can give them Thanksgiving dinner where they wouldn’t normally have had that. It really makes your heart full,” said Sarah McAleavy, the Supervisor of Food and Nutrition, at Housing and Human Services with the City of Frederick.

Toward the end of the event, the City ran out of turkeys but was able to give out gift cards to residents instead.

This was the City’s 30th annual turkey distribution.