FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — Reparations were the focus as leaders and community members gathered for their annual potluck dinner commemorating Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s Legacy.

Organizations like the Frederick chapter of the NAACP were in attendance.

“Martin Luther King himself advocated for reparations, but the only part of the ‘I have a dream speech’ anyone hears is ‘free at last, free at last, thank God almighty, we are free at last.’ I always tell my students and people to listen to the first part of the speech where he talks about reparations, said Dr. Raymond Winbush, the event’s keynote speaker.

The annual event even drew people from out of state.

“Frederick is an area that is diverse, filled with rich heritage and culture and for us to have this event to celebrate, (it shows) even though he had the dream years ago, the dream still lives today,” said attendee Angela Spencer.